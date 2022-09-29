HEC announces undergraduate scholarships for GB students

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced a merit-based undergraduate scholarship program for students of Gilgit-Baltistan to study in top Pakistani Universities/Institutions. According to official sources from HEC, the applications are invited from outstanding students of Gilgit-Baltistan who intend to pursue undergraduate studies (four/five years BS programs) from HEC-recognised public sector universities/degree awarding institutions (DAIs).

They said that the scholarships are being offered for the academic year 2022-23 in all areas of study/disciplines under the “Undergraduate Scholarship Programme for the Students of Gilgit-Baltistan in top Pakistani Universities/Institutions (Batch-II)”. The official sources said that the deadline for receipt of applications is October 24, 2022. As per HEC directions, the applicants must have a domicile/local certificate of Gilgit-Baltistan. He/she must have completed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and/or Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and/or equivalent.

However, priority will be given to those students who have passed/completed their SSC/HSSC or equivalent from Gilgit-Baltistan, they added. Applicants who are already availing of any other scholarship are not eligible to apply. The maximum age limit is 22 years as of the closing date of application submission. The candidates will have to meet HEC and university criteria for admission to BS programs. The scholarships will cover tuition fees, hostel fees,s and other charges maximum of Rs. 240,000 per year, while a stipend of Rs. 15,000 per month will also be given. Similarly, books and traveling allowances of Rs. 30,000 per annum will also be given.

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their scores in Aptitude Test (to be conducted by Education Testing Council, HEC) and academic credentials, in which a candidate must secure at least 50% marks. Test Results will be valid for one year after the announcement of the Test Result date.

The award of scholarships will be purely merit-based and irrespective of gender, caste, race, and religion. The students already enrolled in any BS program in public sector universities/institutions prior to the advertisement (maximum one academic year/ session) may also apply. The applicants can apply to any public sector university/institution of Pakistan. However, any expenditure over and above the cost given in the project PC-1 will be borne by the student himself/herself.

HEC reserves the right to postpone or cancel the scholarship process at any stage without assigning any reason. For further details and guidelines, please visit www.hec.gov.pk.

The applicants are required to submit online applications through: https://eportal.hec.gov.pk and they are also advised to keep their log-in ID and Password safe for future use. The application in the hard form will not be entertained, it added.

The applicants are required to deposit Rs. 500 (Non-refundable) in any branch of HBL as an application fee in Account No. 1742 7900 133401, Account Title: Higher Education Commission, Bank: Habib Bank Limited, Branch Code: 1742, SRC H-9 Islamabad branch and upload the scanned copy/image of bank receipt online while applying.