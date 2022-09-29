Protecting the Transgenders

“Transgender persons are also humans,” pronounced Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar as he gave credence to his government’s official solidarity with the controversial Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018.

In a rare, albeit pleasant, surprise, Islamabad appears determined to defend the law despite a brewing opposition, both inside the legislature and out on the street. Responding to the red flags raised by Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, the minister very matter-of-factedly reminded all religious and political leaders that the bill was passed by both parliament and senate, back in 2018.

That the coalition parties stood behind the amendments proposed by Mr Ahmed as well as the Council for Islamic Ideology did not leave any grounds for anyone to spearhead a campaign against the legislation.

Propagating that the government, and by extension, the law was opening doors for homosexuality is nothing more than our obsession with creating a tempest in teacups now and then. The moral brigade perpetually active on social media should think twice before giving their two cents on such a sensitive issue. In a country that has repeatedly made headlines for gruesome cases of violence against transgenders over the pettiest of issues, historic legislation is on its way to give some peace to those who remain conflicted between their gender identity and their biological sex.

What could possibly go wrong by ensuring them a right to education, basic health facilities, vote and a legal identity? It would have served everyone well if the fierce critics had bothered reading the bill and put aside their own insecurities before commenting on it. Advocating for the trans community can, by no means whatsoever, be equated with rooting for obscenity or homosexual behaviour. It is high time that the entire nation stands up against the wave of disinformation. The Shariah court and the parliament are always present to deliberate upon the provisions and work up a new series of amendments to seal any and all existing loopholes. But to take such a big win to a subjugated community for the sole purpose of stroking egos and pandering to the extremists is downright deplorable. *