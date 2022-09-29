Pakistan successfully defend 145 as England lose 5th T20I by five runs

LAHORE: Pakistan successfully defended their modest total of 145 as England lost the fifth Twnety20 international of the seven-match series by five runs at the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday evening. Chasing 146 for victory, the visitors could muster only 139 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted overs. Just like Pakistan, the England batsmen failed to deliver. Only Dawid Malan (36) and stand-in skipper Moeen Ali (51 not out) showed some resistance while the remaining batsmen were unable to withstand the pressure build around them. Shadab Khan made a comeback to squad while Aamer Jamal made his international debut for Pakistan. Haider Ali also joined the playing eleven while Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain and Khushdil Shah were dropped.

Wood strikes as England bowl Pakistan out for 145: Earlier, England fast bowler Mark Wood helped the visitors bowl out the hosts for a below-par 145. Wood — playing only his second international since undergoing elbow surgery — claimed 3 scalps for just 20 after the home team were put to bat first. Wood’s fellow pacers Sam Curran (2-23) and David Willey (2-23) also bowled with hostility as Pakistan were dismissed in 19 overs. Amid a middle-order collapse from 42-1 which saw Pakistan lose six wickets off 48 balls for just 58 runs — opener Mohammad Rizwan held on with a defiant 46-ball 63. Wood dismissed Pakistan skipper Babar Azam in the third over for nine before Willey removed Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed to derail Pakistan. Mohammad Nawaz, for a duck, and Shadab Khan fell to injudicious run outs to leave Pakistan tottering at 100-7. Rizwan completed his 20th T20I half- century before hitting Curran straight into the hands of Adil Rashid at deep square-leg in the 18th over. Rizwan struck three sixes and two fours. England made four changes to the side: Dawid Malan Sam Curran and Mark Wood were made part of the playing eleven, while Chris Woakes got his first game of the series. Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone and Reece Topley were given rest.