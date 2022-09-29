Hamza Ali Abbasi pens birthday wish for Dr Fazeela

Pakistani heartthrob Hamza Ali Abbasi shared a heartwarming wish for his sister on her birthday and needless to say, the duo is sibling goals.

The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor penned a sweet birthday wish for Dr. Fazeela Abbasi and shared some equally adorable pictures.

‘Happy Birthday to my Api, to the best sister in the world, my best friend & my biggest strength and support. I am eternally grateful to God for you. Love you Api?? @drfazeelaabbasi’, captioned the Alif actor.

On the work front, Abbasi is set to appear in a lead role in The Legend of Maula Jatt and Kambakht. Abbasi’s performance in Alif earned him critical acclaim from critics and netizens. The 38-years-old actor is married to Naimal Khawar and is blessed with a son.