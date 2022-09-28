PTI members to be welcomed if return to NA: Pervaiz Ashraf

LAHORE: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that he will welcome the members of the PTI if they return to the National Assembly. Addressing a press conference after inauguration of the office of Pakistan Peoples Party at Dera of Asghar Bhatti here on Wednesday, the speaker said that there were rules and regulations for resignations.

He said that problems of the country could be resolved by joining hands, adding, “We have to move forward with positive attitude as it is our responsibility to take out the nation from the difficult situation,” he said.

He urged all sections of society to think and work for pulling out the country from crises by keeping their politics aside. He said that next elections would be held according to the constitution, adding that the PPP always struggled for the completion of constitutional term of assemblies.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that the nation always supported such political parties which took effective measures for the welfare of people, adding that the federal government was taking solid steps to provide facilities to the masses.

To a question about construction of dams, he said that dams were important for survival, adding that Kalabagh and Manji dams should be constructed after developing consensus among provinces.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that inflation was result of weak economic policies of the previous PTI government, adding that the PTI’s performance was just shown on social media.

To a question, he said that Ishaq Dar was a successful and experienced finance minister and politician. He hoped that Ishaq Dar would give good performance as he was an expert of financial matters of the country.

He said that PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari would join politics as soon as he got recovered from illness.