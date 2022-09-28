Mawra Hocane Celebrates 30 Years With Adorable Reel

Today is the 30th birthday of Pakistani-born Mawra Hussain, who was born in Karachi. His Instagram account has been updated frequently with birthday photos. The actress can be seen posing with a balloon commemorating her 30th birthday and beaming broadly in the most recent video. This short video of his has received millions of likes.

Hocane also provided glimpses into her preparations for turning 30, showing off a stone-studded manicure with her birthday numbers and donning a white outfit with the number “30” written on the back.

Additionally, Hocane also gave a sneak peek into all the love she was showered upon on her birthday while acknowledging her family and friends.

Hocane has more than 7.9 million followers on Instagram alone, where she frequently shares images and videos from her photoshoots and behind-the-scenes projects. She is one of the most popular celebrities in the nation on social media.

The actor’s filmography also includes dramas like, “Billo Bablu Aur Bhaiyya,” and “Main Bushra,” among others, in addition to her debut on the silver screen in “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.”