Hilaria gives birth, welcomes baby #7 with Alec

Alec Baldwin is now a dad of eight! The It’s Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena.

The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter’s arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the first moments of their newest bundle of joy’s life.

“She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true,” Hilaria wrote alongside the clip. “Both she and I are happy and healthy.”

She also confirmed that Ilaria was born on Sept. 22 and weighed in at 6 lbs 13 oz.

“Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home,” she continued. “Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you.”

Alec and Hilaria-who tied the knot in June 2012-are also parents to Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 18 months. The 30 Rock alum is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

Hilaria-who previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2019-announced that the couple was expecting their seventh child back in March. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she captioned her March 29 Instagram post. “We were pretty sure our family was complete and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

She continued, “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

As with her previous pregnancies, Hilaria shared her journey with followers, including giving fans a glimpse into how she’s changed her workout routine as she entered her third trimester.

“I feel my body slowing down,” the yoga instructor captioned a July 14 throwback workout video, which featured her doing squats in heels. “I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active.”

Hilaria added that she would be doing “lots of pelvic floor concentration with squats,” in this pregnancy, but clarified that the high-heeled shoes will not be a part of her workout routine.

“Respecting the slowing down process and then the slow rev up again after baby,” she noted. “The expansion and contraction of the body. How grateful I am to have these experiences in my life’s story.”