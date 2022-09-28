40 ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ crew members dispute on-set drama rumours

Don’t worry Olivia Wilde, your crew has your back. Amid all the drama surrounding Don’t Worry Darling, forty members of the film’s production team have signed a statement slamming allegations of a tense work environment, which included the claim that Olivia and Florence Pugh got into a “screaming match” while on set.

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ quoted in a recent article,” the statement, drafted by producer Miro Yoon read, referring to a Sept. 23 Vulture story. “Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don’t Worry Darling are completely false.”

Citing a source, the outlet had reported Florence became fed up with Olivia’s alleged absences from filming. “Olivia is an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production” the crew members’ statement said. “She ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved. There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast.”

The statement concluded, “We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader. We’re also thrilled that the movie is in theatres this weekend. We can’t wait for you to see it on the big screen.”

Warner Bros. co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy had also recently released a joint statement to E! News in response to the reported drama, with only positive words to say about Olivia.

“We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again,” the executives said. “The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release.”

Also prior to the crew members’ statement, someone else working behind-the-scenes spoke out in defense of the psychological thriller’s real-life twist and turns. Cinematographer Matthew Libatique slammed rumours of tension on the set, saying that the alleged drama is “completely untrue.”

“This was probably the most harmonious set I’ve ever been on,” Libatique said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast. “Olivia built a team that believed in her and she believed in each and everybody on the set… When I hear that there are rumors of acrimony on the set, I reject it. It wasn’t apparent at all.”

He continued, “Whatever happened, it happened way after I left and started doing something else,” Libatique said. “I was never witness to anything and I didn’t feel anything. You know, you get a feeling that there might be something going on, and I didn’t feel anything.”

Don’t Worry Darling-also starring Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Olivia’s boyfriend, Harry Styles-hit theatres Sept. 23. As for Olivia, who has also denied any sort of friction between her and her cast, she is keeping her focus on the film itself.

“There’s many different sides to each mini drama,” a source close to Olivia exclusively told E! News earlier this month. “Olivia is trying to steer the focus onto the film and not feed into it.”