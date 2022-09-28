Hrithik Roshan teaches Saif Ali Khan the hook step of ‘Alcoholia’

Hrithik Roshan, during his promotional event of Vikram Vedha, teaches the hook step of the song Alcoholia to his co-actor Saif Ali Khan. Roshan shared a video on Instagram where the two shake a leg on Alcoholia. In the video he could be seen teaching Khan the hook step of the song. While teaching Saif the steps of the song, Hrithik forgot the dance steps himself. The caption on the video read: “The Real Vikram Vedha Behave like this.” Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil film starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. The remake also features Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte in key roles. Pushkar and Gayatri’s directorial film Vikram Vedha is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. The film is slated to release on the big screen on Thursday.