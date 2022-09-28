Bahrain assures full support for global funds to combat climate catastrophe

Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Kingdom of Bahrain Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal On Tuesday assured full support to National Assembly’s call for global funds to combat climate catastrophe being the President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union (AIPU). She expressed these views during the telephonic conversation with the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf. The NA Speaker apprised the Speaker of Bahrain that Pakistan had successfully hosted the 3rd Regional Seminar for the Parliaments of Asia Pacific Region on Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals from September 13-14, 2022 to highlight the losses and damages caused by the devastating floods in Pakistan.

He said that an emergency resolution will be presented in the context of the devastating floods in Pakistan in the next meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Rwanda with the objective to present a forceful demand that developed countries must compensate for irreparable socio-economic losses due to climate change in developing countries. He expressed gratitude to the government and people of Bahrain for extending assistance for the relief of flood victims.

While talking about World Tourism day, being observed today, the Speaker said that Pakistan seeks support in promoting tourism in Pakistan. There are ample opportunities for investment in tourism industry and food security from which Bahrain investors could be benefited.