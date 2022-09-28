Anti-Muslim Sentiments

Starting from New Delhi, the flames of bigotry are making merry on their way across the globe. As many as 48 have been arrested in recent days for participating in Hindu-Muslim clashes in the British city of Leicester and the number is expected to rise even higher. In the latest instalment of the anti-Muslim spree, a dreaded symbol of government-mandated oppression–a yellow bulldozer adorned with pictures of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his just as ruthless protege, Yogi Adityanath–crossed thousands of kilometres to menacingly feature at an India Day parade in New Jersey.

Far from being an oddity, the prop had an agenda of its own: to strike fear in the hearts of Indian Muslims. The sinister nature of the deja vu bringing along horrifying memories of countless houses and businesses razed down only because their owners were Muslims has rightly been condemned by the State Legislature’s Joint Asian Pacific American Caucus and Council on American-Islamic Relations among several others.

Since America still believes in upholding the sovereignty of its migrant diaspora, town hall meetings have severely reprimanded the organisers for letting their internal biases seep through the streets. Edison got lucky because people there had their eyes and ears open and were quick to respond to the dog whistle.

But an uproar by apologists and parallels drawn with the menace of racial division brewing within the US are clear indications of the simmering religious tensions ready to shatter the calm at any moment. As seen in the UK, the smallest of excuses can unleash utter chaos, even in these seemingly idealistic countries.

Back in India, the situation is getting increasingly out of hand (and, towards the breaking point) with every passing day. Muslim domestic workers changing identities out of fear, widespread calls for youth to practice patience and reports of a never-before-seen exodus of educated and affluent Muslims all carry the markers of a persecuted minority. It remains to be seen till when would Incredible India keep up with its diverse facade! The economic drapes cannot conceal grotesque human rights violations for much longer! *