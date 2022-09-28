Ex-president Zardari admitted to hospital

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on Tuesday after his condition worsened. Said to have been carrying ill health for nearly a month, he was finally admitted on Tuesday. A high-powered board of medical experts, led by PPP stalwart Dr Asim Hussain, has been examining and monitoring the former president’s health. Reports said that Zardari might undergo a lung procedure while he is expected to undergo various medical tests. In late July, Zardari had contracted the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) while visiting his daughter, Bakhtawar, in Dubai to celebrate the first birthday of his grandson. The 67-year-old was fully vaccinated and boosted for Covid-19. Last year, Zardari was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi on the advice of his doctors. The former president had ‘fallen ill due to the exertion and exhaustion from travelling for court appearances and the budget session’. In October 2020, Zardari was shifted to an intensive care unit of a private hospital in Clifton as he was reportedly suffering from a chest infection and his blood sugar level had fallen to an alarming level. The PPP co-chairperson’s personal physician Dr Asim Hussian had maintained that the former president was not feeling well and a team of health experts was constantly monitoring him and carrying out his medical tests.