PTI for Shehbaz’s disqualification

After the prime minister’s press conference on Tuesday, several PTI leaders took to Twitter and said that Shehbaz had ‘confirmed his conversation in the audio leaks’, as they called for the Election Commission of Pakistan to initiate proceedings against him. PTI General-Secretary Asad Umar said that the nexus between PML-N and the chief election commissioner had now been exposed. “Now what is the justification for the CEC to stay on the post?’ In a tweet, he called for legal action to be taken against Shehbaz and the ministers who are involved in collusion with the electoral watchdog. Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said that after Shehbaz’s press conference, ‘there is no need for further investigation’. “The ECP should immediately send a reference to the election tribunal for his [Shehbaz’s] disqualification,” he tweeted. PTI leader Shahbaz Gill also called for the prime minister’s disqualification under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution. Meanwhile, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said that the prime minister had violated the Official Secrets Act by consulting Nawaz Sharif regarding the appointment of the army chief.