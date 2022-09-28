Two Indonesian planes with relief goods land in Karachi

The Indonesian humanitarian relief aid on Tuesday arrived for the victims of devastating rain-induced flood in Pakistan.

The Coordinating Minister of Indonesia for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Professor Dr Muhajir Effendi handed over the flood relief aid from the government of Indonesia to Sindh Minister for Labour Saeed Ghani and Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Sajid in a ceremony held at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to an official statement, the humanitarian aid package weighing around 90 tonnes has been sent by two chartered national Garuda aircrafts carrying logistics such as medicines, tents, clothes, blankets, sleeping bags, mosquito nets, and generators for the victims of floods. Speaking on the occasion, the head of the delegation Dr Effendi conveyed the deepest condolences and sympathies to the flood victims in Pakistan from the government and the people of Indonesia. He said that both the countries enjoy special historic and brotherly bilateral relations and this humanitarian aid reflects the spirit of friendship and mutual cooperation to support each other in difficult times. Noting the scale of destruction because of the floods, he said that Indonesia will also help the Pakistani government in the next phase. Saeed Ghani expressed his gratitude to the people of Indonesia for showing solidarity and extending humanitarian relief assistance to the Pakistani people. The Head of National Disaster Management Agency of Indonesia Lt Gen Suharyanto, Chairman of Commission VIII of House of Representatives Ashabul Kahfi, and Director of South and Central Asia Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion representing the delegation from Indonesia.