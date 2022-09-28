Morocco king invited to Algiers summit despite tensions

Morocco said Algeria on Tuesday invited its King Mohammed VI to attend an Arab League summit in Algiers in November, at a time of tensions between the North African neighbours. The foreign ministry in Rabat said visiting Algerian Justice Minister Abderrachid Tabi had delivered a letter to Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita inviting the king to the November 1-2 summit. The ministry has yet to specify who will represent Morocco at the gathering in Algeria’s capital. According to Jeune Afrique magazine, the king is to attend, but there has been no official confirmation. Moroccan media have said Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and Bourita will travel to Algiers. King Mohammed in late July renewed calls for a restoration of ties with Algeria, which broke off diplomatic relations with Rabat last year. Morocco and Algeria have long been at odds over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, where the Algiers-backed Polisario Front is seeking independence from Rabat’s rule.