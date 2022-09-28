Ceremony held to honour bright students

The Door of Awareness arranged the ceremony of its second annual matriculation results. Their three shining stars got A+ and these champions received the shield from our honorable chief guest for their outstanding performance. “We want to thank chairperson Ruba Hummayon, Ceo Nusrat Hamdani, Rubina Naeem, Aamir Rizwan, and all other executive members for their leadership roles in this success,” the parents of the students said. The Door of Awareness is a non-profit organization, where free education is being given to Pakistan’s slum and privileged children and providing its services since 2007.