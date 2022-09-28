PHC directs FIA to continue inquiry in foreign funding case

The Peshawar High Court on Tuesday while rejecting the petition of former National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaisar, allowed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to continue its proceedings in a foreign funding case. A PHC bench headed by Justice Lal Jan was hearing a petition against the inquiry being carried out by the FIA in a foreign funding case. The bench after rejecting Asad Qaisar’s petition directed the FIA to continue inquiry proceedings in the case. The PHC bench announced its short decision after completion of arguments by the lawyers from both sides. The petitioner Asad Qaisar however said he would approach the Supreme Court against the decision of Peshawar High Court. It is worth mentioning that FIA had initiated an inquiry in a foreign funding case after two bank accounts were discovered in this regard.