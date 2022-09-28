US envoy briefed on bilateral business ties

A delegation of the U.S Consulate General led by the U.S Ambassador in Pakistan, Mr. Donald Blome, met with Mr. Imran Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), to discuss the bilateral business ties between governments and business communities of both countries.

The delegation was briefed about ongoing projects and the futuristic approach of Pakistan’s first business district, Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) and World’s Largest Riverfront Project RUDA. The delegation was also given a detailed presentation about the investment potential opportunities, environmental and economic significance of RUDA and CBD Punjab in the development of the province.

Mr. Imran Amin, CEO of PCBDDA & RUDA while expressing his views said “the interest of foreign governments and the international business community is a corroboration that CBD Punjab has made a positive impact on the global economic map. CBD Punjab is a novelty in the development of an economically stable and welfare state of Pakistan’’.

United States Ambassador and CEO RUDA also discussed projects related to Waste Water Treatment Plants. These plants will have modern infrastructure, ensuring water’s effective management and cleanliness which will be first of its kind in Pakistan. RUDA projects related to Information and Communications Technology (ICT), paperless fully digitized environment was discussed in order to build Pakistan’s largest Smart City.