IFRC to extend relief operations in flood-hit areas

“Pakistan Red Crescent Society is engaged in multifaceted response in the flood affected areas of the country in collaboration with International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners, the National Society is providing clean drinking water, food items, tents, hygiene kits and medical facilities to the affected population in an efficient manner and we are thankful to the support of our Red Cross Movement partners in alleviating the sufferings of the vulnerable people”, PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari expressed these views in a meeting with IFRC Under Secretary General Xavier Castellanos at the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, National Headquarters here on Tuesday.

Xavier who is on a visit to Pakistan, was told in a detailed briefing about the ongoing actions and services of the Red Crescent in the flood-affected areas. IFRC under Secretary General while appreciating the services of the PRCS said that the Red Crescent has always performed valuable services during natural and man-made disasters. He said that due to the recent floods, the health of women and children are at risk, and IFRC will continue its support for the provision of treatment and better facilities.” The success of the National Society is the success of IFRC, and we will continue our full cooperation with PRCS in mitigating the sufferings of vulnerable communities in Pakistan”, he added.

Xavier said the leadership of the Red Crescent is admirable, as it has done excellent work in the flood-affected areas in a short period. He said IFRC intends to help the affected families according to their needs. In the end, Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari presented a memento to Xavier Castellanos. Head of Delegation of IFRC in Pakistan Peter Ophoff, Secretary General PRCS and officers were also present on this occasion.