Five including four children killed in house collapse

At least five members of the same family including four children and a woman were killed and eleven others injured when a dilapidated house collapsed in Central Kurram tehsil of Kurram district on Tuesday morning. According to District Emergency Officer, Ghulam Murtaza the unfortunate incident occurred in Masuzai Tari Tang area of Central Kurram where the dilapidated two stories house of Mulla Nazir suddenly collapsed burying the family members under the rubble. The Rescue 1122 soon after receiving the call reached the site of the incident and started rescue work with the help of local people. During the operation, bodies of the five dead including a woman and her two children were retrieved while eleven others were rescued in injured condition..The injured were shifted to Sadda Hospital, where the hospital staff informed that condition of the seven injured was critical. The critical injured were later referred to Peshawar and Hangu hospitals. Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Wasil Khan also reached the Sadda Hospital to inquire after the health of the injured and directed the hospital staff to provide best possible medical cover to the injured. The area people informed that the house of Mulla Nazir was already in bad condition while the recent rains had further deteriorated its condition. They said the rains have badly damaged muddy houses in Kurram district and that was why such incidents were taking place in the area.