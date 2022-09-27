China provides 400m RMB in flood aid to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese government has provided 400 million RMB worth of humanitarian assistance and China’s civil society has also lent a helping hand, said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin during a regular press briefing in Beijing.

To a question that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Pakistan to seek debt relief from China so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods, Wang Wenbin replied, “Since the floods hit the country, China has rushed to Pakistan’s aid as its genuine friend and brother in times of need. We will continue to do our utmost to help the Pakistani people overcome the floods and rebuild their homes at an early date.”

Wang Wenbin further said China and Pakistan have had fruitful economic and financial cooperation. “The Pakistani people know it best. Instead of passing unwarranted criticism against China-Pakistan cooperation, the US side might as well do something real and beneficial for the people of Pakistan,” he added. news desk