Ravians angered over use of GCU for political meetings

The exploitation of the college’s grounds for political point-scoring and hate-mongering has sparked intense outrage and shock among Old Ravians, a group of former students at Lahore’s Government College University GCU.

The Old Ravians stated in a tweet that a politically charged vice-chancellor is the last thing a school like GCU needs.

The Vice-Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) was previously disciplined by the Punjab Governor for hosting a political gathering of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at GCU.

According to a local media channel, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman took notice of conducting a political program of Imran Khan at the GCU. He said it is sad to make the famous educational institution of the country a political arena. There is no room for such political activities in universities, he added.

Governor Baligh said as chancellor, he has taken notice of the political programme on the GCU Lahore campus. He also said children are the future of a nation so, there is no room to push them into politics.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz had earlier tweeted in opposition to Imran Khan’s political gathering at the GCU and called for harsh action against the vice-chancellor. According to Maryam, using his post to incite political animosity is illegal and should be punished.

A resolution has been submitted in Punjab Assembly against the Vice Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore for allowing Imran Khan to hold public meeting in the premises of Prestige University.

The resolution was submitted by Member of Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) Aniza Fatima.