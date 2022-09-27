Imran Khan praises CM Elahi over new anti-drug law

The leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan praised Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for his efforts to pass legislation outlawing the use of drugs in educational institutions.

The PTI chief held a meeting with the Punjab CM at the CM House in Lahore for two hours. The two leaders gave the final touches to the power-sharing issues in the meeting. The two also agreed to tackle every political challenge together.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان سے ملاقات۔ سیاسی صورتحال، صوبے کے عوام کو ریلیف دینے کے اقدامات پر بات چیت۔ پنجاب میں ترقیاتی منصوبوں اور عوام کے مسائل کے فوری حل کے لائحہ عمل پر بھی گفتگو pic.twitter.com/DYuChMvmXM — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) September 26, 2022

Khan commended Elahi for efficiently running the government’s affairs, according to sources present at the meeting.

The former prime minister hailed the CM’s effort to bring new legislation for purging educational institutions of drugs.

“Well done, Chaudhry Sb! This initiative to save younger generations from destruction will always be remembered,” he said.

Pervaiz Elahi told the PTI chief that the World Bank has also assured to provide funds for the anti-narcotics project.

Khan, speaking on the occasion, said that the new audio leaks have unmasked the real face of the PML-N’s so-called leadership once again.