A court in Islamabad on Tuesday discharged renowned journalist Ayaz Amir from the murder case of his daughter-in-law Sara Inam.

Judge Amir Aziz ruled that there was no evidence linking Ayaz Amir with the murder case.

Although the police produced him again in District and Sessions Court of Islamabad early Tuesday and sought his five-day physical remand, the court set aside that request.

Judicial Magistrate Amir Aziz early had approved one-day physical remand of Ayaz Amir.