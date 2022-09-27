Forget cheese platters, butter boards are the latest food trend taking the world by storm

The hot new foodie trend taking over TikTok is a ‘butter board’ – a bizarre grazing style platter spread with decorated butter and served as a dip or spread. The dish requires good quality butter – cool but not hard – smeared on a board using a palette knife.

Foodies have tried endless combinations of toppings to decorate their boards, including edible flowers and figs, honey, nuts and herbs and crumbled feta with sundried tomato.

The board is simple to make and can be an easy snack, appetiser or even an artful addition to a dinner party spread.

American based recipe developer Justine Doiron is said to have first kicked off the trend.

She posted the original video TikTok on September 16th with the caption, ‘I like this one i don’t know, I’m in a silly goofy butter mood’.

Since its publication the video has been viewed over 7.8 million times.

There are now thousands of results for #butterboard on the sharing platform.

One of the latest Aussie foodies to try the butter board is digital food content creator’s, Michael Finch who lives on the Gold Coast.

New variations of the butter board have already been created, including a middle eastern inspired labneh board, desi chaat board and a whipped cream cheese board.

Another foodie, Naidia Aidi cheekily tagged Justine Doiron in her butter board attempt, commenting:

‘All I will say is you are an evil genius and my butter loving heart thanks you.’

Other fans expressed their excitement about the recipe under Justine’s post.

‘Love this idea, fancy butter for life’, ‘Omg my life is changed’.

The dish has replaced countless trends that came before it including cheese boards, desert boards, snack boards and fruit boards.

However not all foodies were happy with the recipe as a sharing board.

‘I love this. But… I’d rather throw this board away after than try to wash it’.

‘During Covid everyone wore gloves, masks, and stay 6 feet away. Now we’re sharing tables of bite size food and scraping butter off the same plate’. ‘No thank you I don’t trust double dippers. I’d do this for myself though.’ ‘I don’t trust most people to wash their hands properly or to not double dip, but this definitely would be nice solo or with a significant other.’