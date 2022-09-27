Rupee gains Rs 2.64 against Dollar

Pakistani rupee on Monday gained Rs 2.64 against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 237.01 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 239.65. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of Dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 236.1 and Rs 238.5 respectively. Whereas, the price of Euro decreased by Rs 4.78 and closed at Rs 229.52 against the last day’s closing of Rs 234.30. The Japanese Yen lost 03 paisas to close at Rs 1.65, whereas a decrease of Rs 12.65 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 255.31 as compared to its last closing of Rs 267.96. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 71 and 69 paisas to close at Rs 64.53 and Rs 63.04 respectively.