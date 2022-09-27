Carrefour, VISA team to offer three fans chance to attend FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Chance to win one of three group stage match packages inclusive of flights to Qatar, 5-star hotel accommodation for 3 nights, and access to 2 matches

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has partnered with VISA, the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, to give three football fans the opportunity to win a free trip to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Customers who spend PKR 10,000 or more at Carrefour in-store and online through their Visa cards will be entered into the competition from September 1 to 28, 2022.

Customers can win one of three group stage match packages which will include flights to Qatar, 5-star hotel accommodation for 3 nights, and access to 2 matches in each package for the winner and a plus one. The winners of the packages can watch Portugal vs. Ghana and Qatar vs Senegal matches from November 23 to 26, 2022.

Alongside these prizes, Carrefour will be selecting winners through a draw to win gift vouchers worth PKR 5000 to PKR 50000, which can be redeemed in Carrefour stores.

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan, said: “We are thrilled to have brought this partnership to life as we know that the whole of Pakistan shares our excitement for the most prestigious tournament in the world. Pakistan has millions of football fans and we are extremely excited that Carrefour is able to be a part of the campaign this year.”

Commenting on the partnership, Leila Serhan, Visa’s Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan, said: “In the run-up to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, we are delighted to partner with Carrefour in Pakistan to offer football fans, shopping and spending in-store and online, a chance to win the trip of a lifetime as well as several prizes. By introducing this promotion, we hope to expose more and more consumers to the perks of the digital economy and support the government’s ambitions of extending the benefits of digital payments – secure, convenient and rewarding – to more consumers in Pakistan.”

In addition to the convenience of in-store shopping, Carrefour also offers its delivery service through the Carrefour Pakistan app and customers can use MyCLUB to gain instant discounts, earning and redeeming points.