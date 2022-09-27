Wretched Conditions

The surprising visit to Adiala Jail by judges from Islamabad and the resultant transfer of as many as 10 head warders and 17 warders have not pointed to a ground-shattering revelation. Because while the action on the part of authorities had remained perpetually absent, the miseries of those left to rot in the gallows once incriminated were known to all and sundry. The undue duress and unaccountable torture that had tugged at the heartstrings of the mother of a 21-year-old prisoner, prompting an immediate knock on the doors of the higher judiciary is plain routine for many of these prisoners. That there could not be a grander example of an institution “rife with corruption, mired in red tape and beholden to power” than Pakistan’s criminal justice system has been repeatedly argued in appeals to reformulate our prisons as rehabilitation centres; not nurseries for the hard-core crime.

A report by Federal Ombudsman Secretariat had revealed in 2021 that as many as 88,687 prisoners were languishing in 116 jails of the country against a sanctioned capacity of 65,168 inmates. Adiala enjoys similar notoriety as a dreaded den of corruption and bribe. Mega crusades touted to “slap a complete ban” on abuse of power are best reserved for newspaper headlines. The situation on the ground remains just as bleak where family members of the prisoners have to grease the palms of everyone from the guard stationed outside all the way to senior officers just to secure livable conditions for their loved ones.

Not too long ago, a heated expose on the Sahiwal Central Jail had unearthed monthly corruption to the tune of Rs 9 million. That Pakistan is, indeed, bound by the Mandela Rules, which claims all prisoners–no matter what their crime–retain their right to dignity as human beings, fails to make a strong case in Pakistan where the authorities could not be less bothered than the wretched, very unhygienic conditions in jails. This idea of allowing fundamental liberties to prisoners might not sit well with our general inclination towards punishment as the primary reforming approach. After all, what’s the use of keeping someone behind bars if he is not brought to his knees as he begs for a single breath of fresh air? *