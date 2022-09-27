Gauri calls Abram ‘biggest foodie’ in her family

Producer/ Celebrity Interior designer Gauri Khan, in a recent interview said that her son AbRam Khan is the biggest foodie, he can’t resist good food.

Kamiya Jani, host Curly Tales asked Khan who’s the real foodie in the family to which she replied: “I think it’s my little one. He loves good food, he is also becoming a little heavier by the day. So, we have to watch out for him.”

She further talked about her personal food preferences in the interview. “I love the channa bhatura, pav bhaji, the chaat. I like everything. It is great food, I love it, she added.”

Khan told that she has experienced the street food of Delhi more than Mumbai’s and she feels that the capital city tops in street food.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is not only a producer but an amazing celebrity interior designer. She is coming up with a new design show of her own named Dream Homes, where she will be where she will be designing homes with the creative minds of Bollywood namely:, Malika Arora, Manish Malhota Katrina Kaif and others, reported Etimes.