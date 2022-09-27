Olivia Cooke reacts to changing Emily Carey on House of the Dragon

Emily Carey, former House of the Dragon star, has given her verdict on Olivia Cooke‘s takeover of her role. Cooke and Emma D’Arcy will now play the grownup variations of their characters, Queen Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Carey and actress Milly Alcock departed the collection after five episodes.

Earlier than the brand new episode debuted on HBO, Carey complimented Cooke, writing, “Tune in to House of the Dragon tonight to FINALLY see what @livkatecooke & @emmaziadarcy do what they do best.” She additionally shared a photograph of herself as Alicent alongside Cooke’s older model.

Castmember Paddy Considine joined in the reward, writing on social media, “Enter the house!” Considine had additionally mentioned farewell to Carey and Alcock, writing of their ultimate episode: “Last ep before the time jump for these legends.” It was an absolute pleasure to work with the two of you. “Go forth!

Carey responded with a tragic face emoji. “We must sashay away.” “It’s been a joy, Pads!” she wrote.

“House of the Dragon” airs on HBO, which, like CNN, is a part of Warner Bros. Discovery.