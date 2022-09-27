Gold price In Pakistan Today 27 September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan today 27 September 2022 is being sold for Rs.124660 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs.145400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

According to Saraf Jewelers Association, the current gold price in Pakistan for 24k per tola is Rs 147500.

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 147500 Rs. 135207 Rs. 129063 Rs. 110625 per 10 Gram Rs. 126500 Rs. 115957 Rs. 110688 Rs. 94875 per Gram Gold Rs. 12650 Rs. 11596 Rs. 11069 Rs. 9488 per Ounce Rs. 358600 Rs. 328714 Rs. 313775 Rs.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price; every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Key Factors that Drive the Gold Price

Overall global demand for gold; derives the gold rate in Pakistan. The jewelry-making industry uses gold on a very large scale. In Asian communities, gold is considered wealth and transfers from one generation to the second generation.

The gold prices are increased if the global demand is increased.

When interest rates are low; the gold rates go high because of the low opportunity cost involved with precious metals like gold. At the time of high inflation rates, creditors start losing money so they are more inclined to buy or hold more gold. The fluctuation in the USD also drives the gold price and is directly linked if the USD goes up, the gold price also sees hikes.

The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Daily Times keeps an eye on the gold rate in Pakistan daily. The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.