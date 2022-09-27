Shoriful ends UAE hopes as Bangladesh win T20 opener

PARIS: Shoriful Islam ended the United Arab Emirates victory chase with wickets from consecutive balls in the last over to give Bangladesh a seven-run victory in the series opener in Dubai on Sunday. Trying to overhaul Bangladesh’s 158-5, the hosts started the last over needing 11 runs with two wickets in hand. Shoriful, a 21-year-old left-arm pace bowler, gave up three runs from the first two balls before striking. He dismissed Aayan Afzal Khan, caught by Mosaddek Hossain, for 25. The batsmen crossed, but off the next ball Shoriful had Junaid Siddique caught by Mohammad Saifuddin for 11. Chirag Suri, with 39, and Viritya Arvind (19) had put the UAE in a position to challenge with a 50-run 22-ball second-wicket stand. But Shoriful, with 3-21, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2-31) stopped the hosts building winning momentum. UAE won the toss and fielded. They were rewarded as Sabir Ali, Zawar Farid and Aayan Afzal Khan all struck in the first 4.4 overs to reduce Bangladesh to 35-3. Karthik Meiyappan, who finished with 2-33, then removed Yasir Ali and Mosaddek Hossain cheaply and Bangladesh were 77-5 after 11 overs But Afif Hossain hit 77 and captain Nurul Hasan 35 in an unbroken partnership of 81 to guide Bangladesh to 158-5.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 158-5, 20 overs (Afif Hossain 77 not out, Nurul Hasan 35 not out, Liton Das 13; Karthik Meiyappan 2-33, Sabir Ali 1-16, Aayan Afzal Khan 1-16) vs UAE: 151, 19.4 overs (Chirag Suri 39, Aayan Afzal Khan 25, Aryan Lakra 19; Shoriful Islam 3-21, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-17, Mustafizur Rahman 2-31)

Toss: UAE won the toss and chose to bowl

Result: Bangladesh won by 7 runs

Series: Bangladesh lead 1-0.