Two soldiers martyred in S Waziristan clash

Two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, said the military on Monday. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that on September 26, terrorists fired at a military post in general area Azam Warsak of the tribal district. “Own troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location.” Resultantly, the military’s media wing said, one terrorist was killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the slain terrorist, it added. The militant remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, the statement said. However, during intense exchange of fire, Naik Rasheed, a 29-yearold resident of Tank, and Sepoy Rasool Badshah, a 22-year-old resident of Lower Dir, having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat [martyrdom].

“Area clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to the security forces for foiling a terrorist attack on a security check post in South Waziristan.

The prime minister said the whole nation saluted Naik Rasheed and Sepoy Rasool Badshah for sacrificing their lives to safeguard their motherland. “The sacrifices of the martyrs are meant for Pakistan’s security, defence and sovereignty. The whole nations stands side by side their armed forces till the elimination of terrorism,” he remarked.

He said the whole nation as well as the Pakistan armed forces were united against terrorism and would defeat those who attacked Pakistan besides thwarting their nefarious designs.

The prime minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the martyrs with high ranks in paradise and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with gratitude.