Senate passes two bills, refers six to committees

The Upper House of Parliament (Senate) on Monday passed two bills and witnessed introduction of six private members’ bills which were referred to the relevant standing committees for further consideration. The House passed the Chairman and Speaker (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which was sponsored by Senators Syed Shibli Faraz, Dilawar Khan and Naseeb Ullah Bazai. Senator Farooq H. Naek opposed the motion to introduce the bill and proposed an amendment in its content. The House approved the amendment and bill was passed after consensus in the House. Senator Saleem Mandviwalla introduced the Access to the Media (Deaf) Persons Bill, 2022 which was passed by the House. Other introduced bills were the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Al-Ala University Bill, 2022; the Federal Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of section 123B, insertion of new section 123C in PPC and subsequent amendments in Schedule II of Cr. P.C) and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Senator Fawzia Arshad introduced the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the motion to introduce the bill was not opposed in the House. Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur introduced the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which was also not opposed by any member in the House. Sponsored by Senators Kauda Babar, Dilawar Khan and Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, a bill – the Al-Ala University Bill, 2022 – was introduced while another bill – the Federal Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 – was introduced by Senator Seemee Ezdi. Both bills were referred to the relevant standing committees for further consideration. Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah introduced the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of section 123B, insertion of new section 123C in PPC and subsequent amendments in Schedule II of Cr. P.C) which was also referred to the committee. Senator Mohsin Aziz moved a motion seeking leave to introduce the State Bank of Pakistan (Amendment) Bill, 2021. However, it was opposed by State Minister for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha and the bill was deferred. Senator Rubina Khalid moved the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which was referred to the relevant committees.