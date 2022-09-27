Fate of PDM will be decided before November 15: Sh Rashid

Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid on Monday said that what will Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar will do on his return to Pakistan that former Interior Minister Miftah Ismail was not able to do in his tenure. Taking to Twitter, the former Interior Minister Rashid said that the fate of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) will be decided before November 15. “What will Ishaq Dar will do with prices of dollar, electricity, gas and flour that Miftah didn’t,” he questioned. Rashid while calling Dar a fugitive, said that he is coming back to Pakistan after five years with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his plane. The AMLP leader went on to say that three audio leaks in last few hours is a suspicious thing.