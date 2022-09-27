Court extends physical remand of Ayaz Amir, son in murder case

As police continued to investigate the murder of a Canadian national Sara Inam allegedly by her husband, a local Islamabad court approved on Monday a three-day of accused Shah Nawaz and a one-day physical remand of senior journalist Ayaz Amir- the accused’s father-for his alleged involvement in the crime.

Shahnawaz was arrested last week for allegedly killing his Canadian national wife. The incident took place at a farmhouse located in Shahzad Town where the suspect lived along with his mother. His father and senior journalist Ayaz Amir, was also arrested for his alleged involvement. Both Shahnawaz and Ayaz were presented in the court of Civil Judge Muhammad Amir Aziz after their remands expired. During the hearing, the police requested an extension in the remands of the suspects for seven days. “We are yet to seize their passports and bank accounts,” the investigating officer (IO) said. The judge inquired about Ayaz’s role in the case. “He has been nominated by the victim’s uncle and aunt,” the IO replied, elaborating that the journalist hailed from Chakwal and was the main suspect’s father.

Judge Aziz also asked about the whereabouts of the victim’s parents to which the IO said that they were in Canada and would reach Pakistan by Tuesday. During the hearing, Ayaz said that he would “fight the case” himself. “We are traumatised. I informed the police about the incident myself. I was in Chakwal when the crime took place and informed the inspector general (IG) myself,” the journalist said, adding that in the absence of the IG, the senior superintendent was informed. “I informed the police about the location of the farmhouse, he said. “But the police only gave their stance in the FIR. They never mentioned me in the complaint. The police are saying Sarah’s uncle recorded a statement. If you have accused me, present the evidence,” he contended, claiming that in such incidents, the crime scene was often ‘tampered with’.

Ayaz also said that he had told Shahnawaz’s mother, Sameena Shah, not to let him leave the house. “In the one-day remand, the police didn’t ask me anything. They have just taken away my mobile phone,” he added. For his part, the prosecutor argued that Ayaz was named in the complaint by the victim’s family. “Her parents will reach Islamabad on Tuesday. They have all the proof,” he said. Subsequently, the court extended Shahnawaz’s remand for three days, while Ayaz’s remanded was extended for a day.