Three dead, 4 missing after boat sinks off Galapagos

Three people died and four are missing after a boat sunk off the Galapagos Islands in the Pacific Ocean, local sources said on Monday.

There were 37 people aboard the boat, including at least 14 foreigners from Israel, Germany, Spain, the United States and Switzerland, a local official said. “According to preliminary reports, three people have been declared dead, 30 rescued, four missing,” Ecuador’s emergency services said. Two foreigners were among the dead, Angel Yanez, mayor of Santa Cruz island, which is part of the archipelago, told local media. The boat was ferrying passengers between Santa Cruz and Isabela island, the emergency services said.