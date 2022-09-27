Pakistan wins bronze at women’s tent pegging in Jordan

For the first time in the Country’s history, a three-member women’s equestrian team, supported by Fatima Fertilizer, claimed a bronze medal for the country in the recently held women’s tent pegging grand Prix championship which took place in Jordan in the historic city of Petra from September 22 to 24, 2022. This was the first major event for Pakistan’s women’s tent pegging team which was selected after the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan held open trials to select the best players. Kinza Farhat, Ayesha Ahmed Khan, and Zoya Meer represented the Pakistani team at this international event.

“Fatima Fertilizer, being the country’s leading fertilizer manufacturer, stands firmly rooted within Pakistan’s rural community. Our mission is to win the hearts of Pakistani farmers and rural folk by supporting their most preferred game of tent pegging, which portrays our culture and identity. We are working with the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan and Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) to discover Pakistan’s exceptional talent in this game and showcase it to the world. We remain steadfast to revitalizing the lost glory of tent pegging and bringing it back to limelight. We congratulate the winning team of Pakistani women equestrians for earning this remarkable achievement and wish them much more success in the future”, said Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer.

Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali, who has recently taken the reigns of the Equestrian Federation as its president called it a great moment for the sport in Pakistan especially the recently inducted female riders who are a source of inspiration to all.

Tent pegging is a traditional sport of equestrian discipline and has been played in Pakistan for many decades. The sport is internationally played in a lot of countries around the World but is most popular within the commonwealth countries. As per the Equestrian Federation of Pakistan, Pakistan holds the distinction of producing the highest number of tent pegging champions than any other country in the region. However, despite all its history and adventurism, the sport is yet to attract the significant attention it deserves. Support from the Government and private sector can help position Pakistan as a major champion of this sport in the global arena.