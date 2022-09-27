Imran discusses political situation, uplift schemes with Elahi

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi held a meeting at Chief Minister’s Office on Monday to discuss the prevailing political situation, development schemes and solutions to problems being faced by the people.

According to a handout, Imran Khan appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit population and to save educational institutions from drug addiction. The Punjab government’s aid package would ensure early rehabilitation of the affected families; he said and regretted that the past government has committed enmity with the people by stopping welfare-oriented programs. The welfare schemes should be accelerated to provide necessary relief to the people, he stressed.

The CM apprised that all hospitals in the province would be converted to solar energy in phases. While briefing about the Punjab Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 2022, the CM added that strict legislation was being enacted to make educational institutions drug-free. He said strict punishment would be proposed for selling drugs in higher education institutions. The government was legislating to keep the minimum punishment up to two years and maximum life imprisonment. The owners, as well as employees, would be responsible for selling and use of drugs in educational institutions; he said and added that an autonomous institution, special force and special courts would be set up to eradicate the drug trade.

The CM said that heirs of those who died due to rains and floods have been given one million rupees per person. The aid amount has been increased to redress damages to houses, crops, and livestock; he said and added that new development schemes were also being started according to Imran Khan’s vision as the welfare of the common man was a focal point of the Punjab government.

Senior Minister Aslam Iqbal, Minister for Specialized Healthcare Dr Yasmin Rashid, former federal minister Hammad Azhar, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Ch Iftikhar Ghumman, Wasim Ramey, Mudassar Machiana, chief secretary and others were also present.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi approved the inclusion of complicated liver surgery in the health card program, and accorded in-principle approval to increase the funds of this program. Similarly, complicated heart surgery of child patients would also be included.

The CM said that surgery of the liver, kidney and pancreas would be facilitated through Bahria international hospitals while the inclusion of complicated liver surgery would further facilitate the needy patients.

Vice President Bahria International Hospital Dr Shazia Malik called on CM Punjab and assured him of their cooperation in this regard. The operation and post-operative-care facilities would be provided on health card in Bahria international hospitals.

Meanwhile, the chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the Pakistan Army helicopter crash in Balochistan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs.