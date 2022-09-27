Punjab IGP says new check posts will reduce crimes

Inspector General Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar has said that the morale of the officials has been boosted by equalizing the allowance of the PHP force with Punjab Police by the chief minister. According to a handout, the IG Punjab said that the provision of new patrolling vehicles and modern resources will significantly improve the efficiency of PHP, while the establishment of new check posts will increase patrolling on the highways and further reduce highway crime. He expressed these views while directing to officers in a meeting held at Central Police Office on Monday.

The IG Punjab directed that the PHP teams should perform their duties more diligently in order to prevent accidents on the roads and no exception should be taken in action on violations of other laws including over speeding, illegal number plates. He directed that the inspection and performance of the river check posts in different districts of the province should be monitored regularly, the patrolling process on motor boats should also be continued. He directed that Punjab Highway Patrol teams should remain alert to protect people’s lives and property, prevent accidents and ensure smooth flow of traffic on all highways. He said that preferential steps should be taken to serve and guide the citizens in their respective beat areas as a first response force.

During the meeting, Additional IGP PHP Riaz Nazir Gara while giving a briefing about the performance of PHP during this year said that 88 new check posts are being established to further improve patrolling system on all roads of the province. The additional IGP PHP said that PHP has registered 6355 cases against law breakers for violating various laws during this year. He said 925 cases were registered for violation of the Arms Ordinance, 893 weapons including 43 Kalashnikovs were recovered from possession of accused. He said the PHP teams arrested a total of 22,630 accused including 874 proclaimed offenders, 630 court absconders.

Likewise, taking actions against drugs, 1,183 cases were registered and 206 kg of heroin, 109kg of charas, 10 kg of opium and 13360 liters of liquor were recovered. Additional IGPHP said that during the trip, 1,978 citizens were provided with first aid, 554 missing children were reunited with their parents. Actions against 4076 encroachments were implemented while 66334 citizens were provided with assistance and guidance on the roads. He said that PHP Force is engaged in the spirit of public service to prevent road traffic accidents as well as strictly enforce the traffic rules and the efficiency will be further improved.