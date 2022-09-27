Shehbaz violating Official Secrets Act: Cheema

Advisor to Punjab CM on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Monday termed the consultation between Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif on important national issues as grave violation of the Official Secrets Act, saying that immediate legal action should be taken by arresting Shahbaz Sharif. He said that three federal ministers have so far confirmed consultation with Nawaz Sharif.

According to a handout, he further said that Shahbaz Sharif and his entourage had wasted huge sums from national kitty on recent foreign trips. Shahbaz Sharif tried his best to beg, but he could only manage to degrade the country, Cheema said. He opined that the nation will not allow the palace conspiracies and the ‘London Plan’ to succeed under any circumstances.

Cheema said that Ishaq Dar is a fired cartridge who had fled the country with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after sinking the ship of the country’s economy. Ishaq Dar’s return will only benefit the Sharif family for whom he has been involved in money laundering and illegal activities, he maintained. Omar Sarfaraz Cheema also said that the Shahbaz Zardari government is trying to fix the country’s economy with stitches, while the only solution lies in main surgery i.e. general elections.