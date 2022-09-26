IHC directs petitioner to submit arguments against Imran to ascertain plea maintainability

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the petitioner to present arguments on the next hearing over the acceptance of his petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

Judge Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case filed by Muhammad Sajid, a citizen, pertaining to the disqualification of Imran Khan over ‘misdeclaration’ in the nomination papers. During the previous hearing of the case, the petitioner’s counsel Barrister Hasnain Ali Ramzan said that he wanted to make the federation as the respondent in the disqualification case against the PTI chief.

On which, the court inquired what was the need to name the federal government a party in this particular case. Justice Farooq said the petitioner would had to satisfy the court over acceptance of petition.

The judge also remarked that Imran Khan was no longer a public office holder so he (petitioner) should also consider this point.

The counsel, however, relied that the said Imran Khan’s resignation as the Member of National Assembly (MNA) had not been accepted yet.

To this, the court asked the counsel to explain why the case should not be sent to the Election Commission as the PTI leader had submitted his affidavit before the ECP. The court recalled that the case of Faisal Vawda was also of the same nature and was sent to the Election Commission as it was a matter of submitting an affidavit in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

The bench asked the counsel to satisfy the court on all these points. The court held there was a basic question over the acceptance of petition regarding the disqualification of a member of the National Assembly. It further said the petitioner should assist the court in the light of the judgments of the Supreme Court.

Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks and directed the petitioner’s counsel to present arguments on the next hearing over the acceptance of the said petition.