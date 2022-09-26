Atif Aslam under fire for obeying his wife’s orders

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has recently drawn criticism for his appearance at the Hum Awards. He acknowledged the styling work done on him for the 2022 Hum Awards by his wife Sara Bharwana. For the PSL song video Aagay Dekh, previously styled Atif.

Atif made sure to credit his wife’s ideas and styling in the post while also sporting a formal black suit, an edgy man hairstyle, and fake piercings on his ears. “Being in love with you never goes out of style, and Sara you ensure that I’m never out of style,” he wrote. I appreciate you styling my hair tonight and suggesting this look, love.

However, there were numerous comments from fans who didn’t seem to particularly enjoy Atif’s appearance. Many of them posted humorous comments on Atif’s post. He always complies with his wife’s instructions, and everyone agrees. Additionally, ear piercings were not popular.

He is one of the few well-known figures who is not despised or mocked by the general populace. He is adored for his music, his seductive voice, and now his acting, as well as for the way he steers clear of unnecessary attention from the media and controversy.

Atif Aslam doesn’t frequently post about his personal life because he isn’t a well-known person, but his fans adore it when he posts pictures of his wife or children on their birthdays or anniversaries. Since Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana make a beautiful couple, people enjoy seeing them together.