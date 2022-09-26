Shah Rukh Khan awaits Pathaan’s release, shares shirtless picture from movie

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan shared a shirtless picture earlier today from the set of his upcoming film Pathan, the new picture is going crazy on the internet.

Khan, in the picture, seems to flaunt his abs while sitting on sofa. He wrote: “Me to My shirt today: Tum hoti toh kaisa hota… Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti….. Tum hoti toh aisa hota… Me also waiting for #Pathaan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Fans went crazy as soon as the picture came out, shared red hearts, fire emoticons in the comment section of the post.

Actor Tiger Shroff also commented, wrote: “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend”, whereas Rich Chadha commented: “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga”.

The picture clearly shows that not only the audience is waiting for Pathaan to release but SRK himself is eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. His film Pathaan is slated to release on January 25th, 2023. The actor also has Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dhunki lined up next, reports IndiaToday.