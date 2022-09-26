Video: Woman cuts hair on grave of brother killed in anti-hijab protest

A video of a man’s funeral Javad Heydari, who allegedly died in the crackdown on the protests, has gone viral. In it, his sister can be seen cutting off her hair over his grave as anti-hijab demonstrations in Iran grow more violent with over 41 people killed and 700 people detained.

Iranian women protesting the passing of Mahsa Amini, 22, across the globe have used the potent symbolic action. She was detained by Iran’s morality police for not donning a hijab “properly,” and she passed away while they had her.

As a woman, identified as Javad Heydari’s sister, shaves her head over his grave, grieving women can be seen throwing flowers onto the grave. A group of women in mourning is gathered behind her as she places the hair atop the flower-draped grave.

Iranian women are “trying to show their grief and anger,” according to journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, by cutting their hair.

After being detained by Iran’s notorious morality police for allegedly not donning a hijab properly, Mahsa Amini passed away. Globally, there have been numerous protests since her death.

Most recently, AFP reporters and eyewitnesses reported that French police yesterday used tear gas and anti-riot tactics to stop hundreds of protesters in Paris from marching on Tehran’s embassy.

Police in London made a number of arrests as protesters attempted to scale security barriers enclosing Iran’s embassy in the UK.

Widespread criticism has been leveled at the Iranian government’s response to anti-hijab demonstrations, particularly after the regime restricted communication tools like WhatsApp, Skype, LinkedIn, and Instagram, among others.