China, India call for negotiated end of war in Ukraine

In their first discussions since the start of the war, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at the UNSC in 2022. At the UN, China and India have called for a negotiated end to the conflict in Ukraine, but they have been unable to secure Russia’s strong support.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday criticized Western countries for what he called a “grotesque” campaign against the Russians following a week of advocacy at the UN General Assembly. However, no significant country has sided with Russia, not even China, which just days before President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February made a commitment to an “unbreakable” alliance.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on Russia and Ukraine to “prevent the crisis from spilling over” and affecting developing countries. “China supports all efforts in favor of the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine. The urgent priority is to facilitate peace talks, “said Wang.” The fundamental solution is to address the legitimate security concerns of all parties and build a balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture. ”

During a visit to the United Nations, Wang met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during the first talks since the beginning of the war. Earlier this month, Putin acknowledged China’s “concerns” about Ukraine during a meeting with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

India, unlike China, has a loving relationship with the United States but has historical ties to Russia, its traditional defense provider.

“As the conflict in Ukraine continues, we are often asked which side we are on,” said Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. “Our response is direct and honest every time. India is on the side of peace and will stay there firmly,” he said. “We are on the side that demands dialogue and diplomacy as the only way out.”