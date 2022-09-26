Sept 30 last date to avail 5% rebate on payment of property tax

September 30 would be last date to avail 5% rebate on payment of property tax, said Excise and Taxation Officer, Property Zone-2 Rawalpindi Sohail Shehzad. Talking to APP he informed that Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi had offered 5% rebate on payment of property tax before 30th September. Sohail Shehzad said that the citizens while paying the outstanding property tax before the deadline can avail the concession. All the property tax payers are informed that the Government of Punjab is providing the rebate on payment of property tax before Sept 30 while an additional discount of 5% would also be admissible on the property tax payment through EPay, he added. He urged the citizens to pay the property tax in time and avail the concession. He said, action in accordance with the law would be taken against the property tax defaulters who did not clear taxes despite various notices. The authorities concerned had tasked the field staff to expedite the recovery process and submit a report of the progress, he added.