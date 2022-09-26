FGEHA issues 1687 letters of Kashmir Avenue apartments

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) had issued over 1,687 Provisional Offer Letters (POLs) of apartments to the government employees for the Kashmir Avenue apartment scheme, G-13, Islamabad.

Out of the total, 817 POLs were of the A-Category, while 870 of B-Category, official sources in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP. They said the provisional allotment of 184 houses had been cancelled due to non-payment of dues. The sources said the groundbreaking of 56 kanals land for housing project was held in April, 2019, adding that the project aimed at providing housing facilities to the federal government employees. It consisted of three towers, each with three basements, ground plus twenty one stories. Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay directed the concerned officials to expedite the ongoing projects under the umbrella of FGEHA including Kashmir Avenue Apartments, G-13 Chaklala Heights and Skyline Apartments, Islamabad, they added.

They said the minister directed the staff on the site to ensure quality and timely completion, construction works on the schemes was going at an accelerated pace. The authority was striving hard to provide residential facilities to the allottees in the shortest possible time. Besides these projects, the FGEHA was also launching other housing projects for the employees and other segments of society, they said. To a question, they said the province-wise detail of allotment of government accommodations were not maintained with Estate Office. Rather they were maintained on the basis of quarter number and date of allotment. Therefore, the sources said, it was not possible to indicate the number of allotments made to the employees from different provinces.