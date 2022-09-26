Natural Selection’s cycling tour puts a new spin on safaris

Sometimes the best routes are the ones less traveled. Safari company Natural Selection put this concept to the test recently when they decided to launch a guided cycling safari through Botswana’s most coveted wildlife area: the Okavango Delta Designed for small groups of trailblazers, adrenaline junkies and wildlife enthusiasts, the six-night cycling safari is the first safari experience of its kind. Travelers get to explore by bike the ancient elephant paths that have shaped this pristine Botswana landscape for centuries, cycling alongside incredible sightings of wildlife, passing acacia woodlands, wandering riverbanks, mopane forests and savannah grasslands. Professional cycling safari guides will lead travelers through off-road terrain, including single-track game trails and jeep tracks, cycling three to five hours per day and revealing the secrets that pave the animal paths of the Okavango Delta.