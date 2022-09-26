(UN)SAFE HOUSE

More purported audio clips featuring leaders of the ruling coalition surfaced on Sunday, calling into question the security of PM House. A day earlier, a leaked audio had gone viral on social media – allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – containing a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law. The clips, which were shared on Twitter by several PTI leaders on Sunday, concerned Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly.

The first clip purportedly features a conversation between PML-N Vice President Maryam and the premier about Miftah, who has reportedly faced criticism from within the party for taking tough economic measures. “He doesn’t take responsibility […] says strange things on TV which people make fun of him for […] he doesn’t know what he is doing,” the voice said to be Maryam’s says in the alleged clip. “He clearly cut corners,” the voice said to be PM Shehbaz’s is heard as saying. “Uncle, he doesn’t know what he is doing,” Maryam purportedly says, as she wishes for the return of PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar. The second clip allegedly concerns a conversation between the premier, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Law Minister Azam Tarar, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq about the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the lower house of parliament. A third clip purportedly features a conversation between Maryam and PM Shehbaz regarding the return of former army chief retired Gen Pervez Musharraf.

The former military ruler’s family publicly confirmed in June that he was “going through a difficult stage” where recovery was not possible while Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said Musharraf’s family was in contact with the military regarding his planned return.

Discussing this in the alleged clip, the voice alleged to be Maryam’s can be heard saying that she “sees this coming”, adding that she said the same to Nawaz in a phone call. “I told him to tweet this. He listened to me immediately,” the PML-N vice president allegedly says, adding that the move was “opposed” by several people. She allegedly reasons that showing “magnanimity” in this situation would help the government save face.

The leaked audio clips have rung alarm bells and raised serious questions about the security of PM House. It is also being said that there are secret recording systems installed at PM House which even government representatives are unaware of. However, PML-N members and federal ministers are reluctant to speak on the matter.

A day earlier, a leaked audio that was gone viral on social media – allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – contained a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law. “He is our son-in-law, inform him about the issues in importing a plant from India,” PM Shehbaz allegedly said, to an unidentified man.

The unidentified man can be heard briefing the person, alleged to be the premier, about the consequences of taking the decision, to which PM Shehbaz allegedly asks him to convey all reservations to Maryam’s son-in-law and that he will personally meet him once he returns from Turkey.

At this, the other person allegedly advises PM Shehbaz to get this work done from former finance minister Ishaq Dar, to which he agrees.